Ganesh idol inspired by Mahaprabhu Jagannath leaves Gujarat devotees intrigued | WATCH

A video of Lord Ganesh in the form of Lord Jagannath in Gujarat has been going around on social media. The look has garnered a lot of appreciation online for its creativity and attention to detail.

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Lord Ganesh in the form of Lord Jagannath. Image Credit: tiiftodisha/Instagram

In a unique display of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat, Ganapati Bappa was welcomed in the form of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Vadodara. The fusion idol has been receiving a lot of love on social media.

A video of the unveiling of the idol has been going around on social media. The idol combines the familiar form of Lord Ganesha with visual elements traditionally associated with Lord Jagannath, creating a striking blend of two different devotional traditions. The unusual design has drawn the attention of devotees and visitors, adding a special touch to the festive celebrations in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIIFT ODISHA (@tiiftodisha)

While Lord Ganesha is widely worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity, Lord Jagannath is revered as a form of Lord Vishnu and holds a special place in Odisha’s religious and cultural traditions.

The fusion idol reflects the shared devotional spirit that connects different parts of India. By bringing together the distinctive features associated with Ganesha and Jagannath, the artwork also highlights the country’s diverse religious traditions and cultural expressions.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. One of the comments read, “Jay Jagannth. Ganpati Bappa Moriya” Meanwhile another wrote, “Jay Jagannath Boloram Subhadra.”

A third user commented, “Mama ke rup dhari ganesh ji jay shree jagannath jay ganesha.” Another user wrote, “Goosebumps alert as an Odia this is the best ganapati Idol I have ever witnessed.”

Attacking the look one of the users wrote, “Changing a deity’s face to another face in feels disrespectful to God.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Hindu dharm is a joke now people dont respect our gods.”