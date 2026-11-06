Ganesh Vandana by young girl wins PM Modi’s attention during Suryakumar Yadav’s family visit | Viral video

Ahead of Diwali, Suryakumar Yadav, the former Indian T20 captain, visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence with his wife Devisha, daughter Riddhima and other relatives. Modi posted a video of the meeting that captured the festive mood, and a little girl’s bhajan drew his attention and put a smile on his face.

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PM Modi with Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Diwali celebrations. IMage Credit: @narendramodi/X

Ahead of Diwali, former Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, accompanied by his family. His wife, Devisha Shetty, and daughter, Riddhima, were with him. The video has been shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi posted a video of the special meeting on social media, with a caption that read, “Rama and Saryu have arrived in the Diwali atmosphere. This has made the Diwali atmosphere even more sacred and divine.” The message captured the festive mood of the occasion.

दीपावली के माहौल में राम और सरयू का आगमन हुआ है। इससे दीपावली का वातावरण और भी पावन एवं दिव्य हो गया है। @surya_14kumar https://t.co/B6vwr35Iwm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2026

In the video, Suryakumar Yadav and his family are seen spending time with the Prime Minister, along with other relatives who joined the gathering. It made for a special family occasion, and the mood was warm and cheerful as the country gets ready for Diwali.

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One moment that caught everyone’s attention was when the little girl sang bhajans in front of Prime Minister Modi. He listened closely as she sang and seemed delighted. His reaction made it clear that he enjoyed the devotional songs.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of views on social media. One of the user wrote, “What a thing, Surya Kumar’s daughter is doing such a good mantra, what a thing, the daughter has raised her father’s name even more… What a thing Suryakumar ji, your daughter is absolutely a diamond, you have given her such good values, I agree with you. Your daughter is very sweet.”

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Meanwhile, another user wrote in Hindi, “This auspicious arrival of Ram and Saryu has made the lights of Diwali even brighter. Such moments remind us how rich our culture is. Netaji’s message can inspire even critics to think positively, because faith unites everyone.”

A third user wrote in Hindi, “This cordial meeting of Suryakumar Yadav’s family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the happiness of Diwali even more special and memorable.” Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, “The confluence of Ram and Saryu on this auspicious occasion of Diwali is a matter of pride for the entire nation. The Prime Minister has expressed this beautifully. This event is emerging as a symbol of cultural unity and divinity and is also instilling pride in the youth.”