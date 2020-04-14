With an absolutely minimum human presence around the rivers in India due to the coronavirus lockdown, the waters of Ganga in Haridwar, Varanasi and Rishikesh have seen a drastic improvement in its quality. As mentioned in a report by Times of India, Ganga in Rishikesh is now fit for drinking after disinfection and shows a crystal clear quality like never before while flowing through Haridwar. Also Read - At least Someone's Having Fun! Monkeys Have a Pool Party in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

People all across the country have welcomed this change assessing how just a few days of nationwide lockdown did what years of efforts, lots of money and innumerable campaigns launched to clean Ganga, couldn't do. The report in the daily quoted RK Kathait, the regional officer of the State Pollution Control Board saying how the major reason behind the change in water quality of Ganga is 'the lack of human activities.' Ever since the lockdown was announced on March 24, no pilgrims have been visiting these religious places. Those who are there are restricted to their homes making the twin holy city of Haridwar and Rishikesh look cleaner and more magical.

Netizens have been uploading the beautiful pictures of the shining Ganga waters on Twitter. The photos that are going viral on social media appear almost unreal and totally majestic. We bet you'd have never seen Ganga looking this stunning in all its glory ever before! Check out these posts:

Just 14 days..what an impact.. what Namami Gange could not make in 6yrs.. seriously need to think..the project cost of namami gange may be utilized to shift industries in Haridwar or Kanpur to another palces..let the river rejuvenate naturally.. #haridwar shift industries — Raghuram T (@ramtpg) April 13, 2020

Serene River Ganges at #Haridwar Uttrakhand .

Cleanliness, beauty & aesthetics reclaimed 💐#PositiveEffectsOfLockdown

Let the Mankind take the onus to Preserve & Sustain this !#NatureIsHealing. pic.twitter.com/dZVvacTzEg — RAJ CHOUDHARY (@RAJCHOU48531694) April 13, 2020

Will be more Fortunate and glad if got chance to see same like this after lockdown too😃😃#Haridwar #gangariver #LockdownExtended #RiverGanga https://t.co/bh89FL1meB — Priya Bisht (@Priyabisht_) April 13, 2020

While it’s a beautiful sight to enjoy in the current situation, we wonder for just how long will this beauty survive once the lockdown is over!