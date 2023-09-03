Home

WATCH: Barfight Rages Inside Noida Mall, Case Filed After Video Goes Viral

A violent fight erupted between two groups of men at a bar in Garden Galleria Mall in Noida on Saturday and the video has gone viral on social media.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: The Noida Police on Sunday registered a case after a viral video showed a violent barfight raging inside a bar at a mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. According to reports, a violent fight erupted between two groups at ‘F Bar and Lounge’ in the Garden Galleria mall in Noida on Saturday.

A video of the brawl which has gone viral on social media platforms showed the two groups of men raining down blows upon each other amid use of abusive language even as authorities and staff at the premises try to intervene and break up the brawl.

A fight erupted at a bar in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall, with a viral video showing groups of men throwing punches, kicks, and abuses at each other. #Noida #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/vA6GYO7AeF — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 3, 2023

The men can be heard hurling abuses at each other while throwing punches and kicks as chaos reigned at the bar, leaving two young men injured.

Following the incident, a senior official of the Noida Police said they have registered a case after taking cognizance of the viral video, however, no formal complaints have been filed any of the parties involved in the fight.

“In light of the viral video, we have instructed the incharge of the Sector-39 Noida police station to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action,” the ACP said. The officials are currently investigating the case, primarily based on the video footage,” Noida Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rajneesh Verma said, according to a report by India Today.

The senior officer said two youths have sustained injuries in the violent brawl, adding that the reason behind the fight is not yet clear and being investigated.

Noida Police has registered a case in the matter based on a viral video. Police said two young men sustained injuries during the fight. The reason for the fight is not clear yet.

The Garden Galleria Mall is infamous for barfights. In April last year, a man was killed after a dispute with the bouncer over a bill payment issue.

