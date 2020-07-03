The mercury refuses to come down and the temperature outside is not to be blamed instead, a Mumbai-based doctor Dr Richa Negi who pepped up the mood of the Internet with her graceful performance on the Garmi song. Originally featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan, the song from Remo Dsouza-directorial Street Dancer 3D has some sensational but complex dance moves. Also Read - Sweet Melodies: Viral Video of Visually-Impaired Girl Playing Double Keyboard Leaves AR Rahman Smitten

Brushing aside the COVID-19 gloom in a jiffy, Negi made jaws drop as she not only aced the steps like a pro but also performed the dance moves effortlessly while wearing a PPE suit.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she captioned it, “We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this garmi-ful but oh so graceful outfit.”

Check out the video here:

While the netizens were left smitten, Varun too was impressed. He commented on the video with a blue heart and fire emoji.