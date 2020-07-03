The mercury refuses to come down and the temperature outside is not to be blamed instead, a Mumbai-based doctor Dr Richa Negi who pepped up the mood of the Internet with her graceful performance on the Garmi song. Originally featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan, the song from Remo Dsouza-directorial Street Dancer 3D has some sensational but complex dance moves. Also Read - Sweet Melodies: Viral Video of Visually-Impaired Girl Playing Double Keyboard Leaves AR Rahman Smitten

Brushing aside the COVID-19 gloom in a jiffy, Negi made jaws drop as she not only aced the steps like a pro but also performed the dance moves effortlessly while wearing a PPE suit.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she captioned it, “We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this garmi-ful but oh so graceful outfit.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram

We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood

A post shared by Richa (@dr.richa.negi) on

While the netizens were left smitten, Varun too was impressed. He commented on the video with a blue heart and fire emoji.