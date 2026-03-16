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Gas Crisis Charge on lemonade in Bengaluru cafe surprises netizens as they ask, Is it ethical?

‘Gas Crisis Charge’ on lemonade in Bengaluru cafe surprises netizens as they ask, ‘Is it ethical?’

Viral port: A cafe in Bengaluru charged a 5 per cent tax named 'Gas Charge Crisis' amid West Asia tensions. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: X

Viral News: When the LPG shortage was reported across many cities in India, a post on X started getting special attention for something unusual. Imagine going to a restaurant, drinking lemonade, and receiving a receipt in which Rs. 17 has been put as the gas crisis charge. You may want to laugh or feel wondrous at this, but this has actually happened. A restaurant in Bengaluru named Theo Cafe applied a 5 per cent charge on the bill for the alleged gas crisis charge, as shared on X. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post shows a receipt from the Theo Cafe in Bengaluru, according to which the customer had ordered two mint lemonades, with each one priced at Rs. 179. The total price of the bill came to Rs. 374 after totalling Rs. 358 for the lemonades, Rs. 17 for the GST, and Rs. 17.01 for the gas crisis charge. The discount worth Rs. 17 was also given on the order.

The post has sparked a debate online as to whether the restaurants are allowed to do this or not. In addition, the viral post has divided people into two categories. First, those who have called out how restaurants should not be charging an additional 5 per cent under the guise of a gas crisis charge, when making lemonade doesn’t need any LPG consumption. Second, those who have mentioned that it should not be a big deal to pay the amount at the restaurant have already provided a discount of Rs. 17.

This comes after the reports of LPG shortages surfaced in various cities, as the tensions between Iran and the United States continue to grow.

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Viral post

“Gas crisis charge” on a lemonade Source: r/bangalore pic.twitter.com/wkAU1QIsNl — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 15, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “Gas crisis charge on a lemonade.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “A lemonade costs Rs 10 on the road and is free of cost at home,” and another wrote, “Is this legally allowed?”

The third comment read, “When a person is good to afford ₹179 for a mere lemonade which would otherwise cost ₹10-15, another ₹17 shouldn’t burden any further. Also, a discount of ₹18 is already provided, nullifying the charge levied.”

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