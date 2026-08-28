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‘Gates of heaven opened’: Foreigner raves about his love for Indian food | Viral

Nathanson humorously said that his love for Indian food had become a 'problem', as food from other countries no longer feels quite as special to him.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: August 28, 2026, 7:39 PM IST
‘Gates of heaven opened’: Foreigner raves about his love for Indian food | Viral
He said the food was so good that it felt as if the 'gates of heaven had opened'. Image Credit: ed_nathanson/Instgram

For Ed Nathanson, discovering Indian food was a turning point. The self-proclaimed “World’s Greatest Snack Detective” recently shared a video on Instagram describing his love for Indian cuisine. He said that trying Indian food around five years ago changed his palate so much that other cuisines no longer excite him in the same way.

Nathanson humorously said that his love for Indian food had become a ‘problem’, as food from other countries no longer feels quite as special to him.

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View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ed Nathanson (@ed_nathanson)

Talking about his first experience with Indian cuisine, he said the food was so good that it felt as if the “gates of heaven had opened” and he had received a welcome from God himself.

Talking about his favourite Indian foods, Nathanson described pani puri as “little flavour bombs” that explode in the mouth. He also praised Gobi Manchurian, joking that cauliflower was never supposed to taste so delicious.

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Comparing Indian food with cuisines from other countries, Nathanson said he was impressed by the depth and variety of flavours. His experience even changed the way he eats. Although he describes himself as a “hardcore carnivore,” he said Indian cuisine got him to start trying and ordering vegetarian dishes.

Internet reactions

The Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, “Yes, I totally agree. Another user noted, “Try cooking yourself, you’ll love it more.” A third user wrote, “You never get bored because you have so many options in Indian cuisine.”

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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