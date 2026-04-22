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What is Gautam Adanis go-to meal? Simple vegetarian items or Italian dishes? The answer might surprise you

What is Gautam Adani’s go-to meal? Simple vegetarian items or Italian dishes? The answer might surprise you

As per the latest wealth rankings, Gautam Adani's net worth has reached USD 92.6 billion, positioning him ahead of Ambani, whose fortune is estimated at USD 90.8 billion.

Gautam Adani 92.6 Billion networth asia richest person favorite movie

New Delhi: Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani once grabbed the top position to become the richest man in India, overtaking Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. As the founder of the Adani Group, he presides over the country’s largest private port network, leads in renewable energy generation, operates private airports, and is counted among the biggest coal traders globally.

As per the latest wealth rankings, Gautam Adani’s net worth has reached USD 92.6 billion, positioning him ahead of Ambani, whose fortune is estimated at USD 90.8 billion. Adani currently occupies the 19th position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s 500 richest people and is updated on a daily basis.

Gautam Adani’s Favorite Food:

According to the reports, Gautam Adani prefers simple, home-cooked food. Adani, who is a vegetarian, enjoys traditional Gujarati dishes and has been spotted enjoying Italian cuisine, but he generally prefers a modest diet.

Reports further added that he often prefers nutritious, home-cooked meals. He also likes Italian cuisine. Some reports indicate that he enjoys simple foods like khichdi and traditional Gujarati fare. He rarely makes headlines for his food choices, maintaining a low profile compared to other business leaders.

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World’s Richest People: Elon Musk Tops Rankings

Elon Musk tops the list of global rich list

Elon Musk leads electric vehicle maker Tesla, which is the world’s most valuable car manufacturer and rocket firm SpaceX.

With a fortune estimated at $656 billion, Musk’s wealth is more than twice that of the next person on the list

Larry Page ranks second in the list with a net worth of $286 billion

Co-founded Alphabet Inc. Jeff Bezos holds the third position, with a net worth of $269 billion, built on the success of Amazon.

Among Indians, only Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani feature within the top 50 globally.

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