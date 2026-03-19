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Gen-Z employee joins meeting with face mask, towel, tumbler; CEO asks, Which mask is it? | Watch viral videos

Gen-Z employee joins meeting with face mask, towel, tumbler; CEO asks, ‘Which mask is it?’ | Watch viral videos

Viral video: The video features a Gen Z employee joining the virtual meeting with CEO, applying a face mask. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: Instagram/remotestar_io

Viral News: Gen Z is transforming the world of corporate slowly. Videos keep surfacing on social media in which they are seen redefining the rules with their own terminologies. During this time, another video has gone viral in which a 21-year-old employee attends the virtual meeting with the company’s CEO wearing a face mask and sipping her drink from a tumbler. The reaction of the CEO has struck a chord online because when many anticipated that he would become angry, the CEO, in a light-hearted tone, joked about the face mask she was using. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a 21-year-old Vartika Bisht joining a virtual meeting with a face mask on and sipping a drink from her tumbler. Not just this, but she even had a towel on her head. The senior business development representative confidently spoke in front of the CEO, and his calm reaction left everyone surprised.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RemoteStar Ltd. (@remotestar_io)

The post was shared on X with the caption, “Tried pulling a prank on the boss during the meeting…

He ended up enjoying it more than we did.”

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After this post, many people mentioned that it surely is scripted. Now here’s when the company shared part 2 of the video.

Part 2 of the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RemoteStar Ltd. (@remotestar_io)

It’s evident that all the employees were trying to control their laughter at the bold move of the 21-year-old Vartika. The CEO went all in on the scene.

The videos were shared on Instagram by the company. Since then, they have received massive online attention from corporate employees and Gen Z individuals. Many even shared their wish to have a CEO this cool in their lives.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “The best CEO ever in history,” and another wrote, “Everyone turned off their camera to laugh.”

The third comment read, “Leave behind the GenZ employee, look at the CEO who is a millennial, such calm sorted nature, no over reaction nothing, a simple smile on the face.”

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