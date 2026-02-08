Home

‘Gen Z is healing something’: Scenes from Delhi Metro during Valentine’s week flood social media as lovers carry flower bouquets | Watch viral video

Valentine's week began with Rose Day, during which the Delhi Metro was filled with people carrying roses and bouquets for their loved ones. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Image: @our.delhi (videograb)

Valentine’s Week 2026: Valentine’s Week started on February 7, 2026, and the actual scenes have started to take the internet by storm. The week began with Rose Day, during which the Delhi Metro was filled with people carrying roses and bouquets for their loved ones. The video has struck a chord online. It features flowers of all shades, from yellow to pink to blue. You can watch the viral video here.

Delhi Metro scenes during Valentine’s

The Delhi Metro is a happening place and is always filled with the hustle and bustle of people. It never fails to disappoint people for the comfort, and also for the buzz it creates on social media sometimes. When Valentine’s Week began on February 7, the Delhi Metro, as expected, didn’t disappoint. The videos of girls and guys carrying beautiful flowers and bouquets of different colours have surfaced on social media.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi | New Delhi (@our.delhi)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Delhi Metro Scenes During Valentine’s Week”.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Atleast they are making efforts and showing their love freely unlike millennials,” and another user wrote, “Gosh this is so painful to watch.”

The third comment read, “Gen z is healing something… Millennials won’t even dare to, cause we’ve been already beaten to death for having a heart god bless this genz… I hope you guys don’t end up like us when it comes to love.”

One said, “I saw some girl carrying a bouquet so big she that she was struggling to carry. I hope you all also find such problems in your life.”

Another user stated, “Oh to love someone, and be loved, what a feeling,” and another said, “and I can’t believe there are people who oppose valentine day.”

