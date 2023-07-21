Home

‘5 Hours Work, Rs 50K Stipend’: Gen Z Intern’s Demands Leave Internet Divided

A Twitter user's post about a Gen Z intern demanding Rs 50,000 as a stipend for working five hours has sparked controversy and left people divided.

Work-life balance is a key factor any employee looks for while choosing the right job. If you have a full-time job, you must be accustomed to a shift of eight-nine hours. But, not everyone believes this should be the norm. A Twitter user shared her experience of interviewing a “Gen Z intern”. The youngster’s demand of Rs 50,000 as a stipend for working five hours has left people surprised and sparked a variety of reactions. Mentioning about the intern, the user also shared that the youngster sought work-life balance and did not like MNC culture.

The Viral Tweet

The post described the demands of a “Gen Z intern” who wanted to work five hours a day and expected a hefty amount of salary for their tenure. Sharing his unusual demands on Twitter, the user wrote, “I was interviewing a Gen Z intern today and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work. Does not like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start-up and also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work.”

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

How Twitter Reacted

Soon after the tweet surfaced online, it garnered over 6.5 lakh views and a plethora of reactions from users. People were left divided on the incident. Many users supported the youngster for prioritising work-life balance, while others felt that the person had asked for too much. One user wrote, “Embracing new perspectives! It’s inspiring to see Gen Z prioritizing work-life balance and seeking a fulfilling environment. Wishing them the best in finding the perfect fit.”

Embracing new perspectives! It's inspiring to see GenZ prioritizing work-life balance and seeking a fulfilling environment. Wishing them the best in finding the perfect fit — Dr Preet Deep Singh (@DrPreetDeep) July 20, 2023

“I hire Gen Z every quarter and they cannot take pressure at all but do expect a huge amount of money. They are creative but they are taking jobs for granted. Hiring is being done in many companies right now but hiring will also come to a pause soon. Plus, the freelancer Gen Z are another challenge,” expressed another user.

I hire genz every quarter and they can’t take pressure at all but do expect a huge amount of money. They are creative but they are talking jobs for granted. There are many companies hiring right now but hiring will also come to a pause soon plus the freelancer GENZ are another… — Vineet Gaur 🇮🇳 (@vineet_gaur) July 19, 2023

“At least he is being honest about his work style. It’s better than normalising the toxic culture of the previous generation.” an individual wrote.

Atleast he is being honest about his work style irs better than normalising toxic culture of previous generation. https://t.co/Wm7lMGI6Wr — Aishu 🌶️ (@AishuMSD7) July 20, 2023

One person had the perfect meme for the occasion.

An account remarked, “Well not only this, in the next 3 months he will quit after training and say ‘Maza nahi aa raha hai’”

Well not only this, in three month he will quit all of sudden after training and say 'maza nahi aa raha hai' — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 20, 2023

Earlier, a post about a job seeker walking out from an interview because the director of the company was late, went viral. The person, in a Reddit post, claimed that all they saw with the behaviour was a “giant red flag”.

