Gen Z intern’s simple question left this Noida CEO rethinking work culture | Viral

When a Gen Z employee casually invited him for a drink, Noida CEO Nitin Verma found himself reflecting on workplace culture. Sharing the experience on LinkedIn, he said the moment revealed how younger generations perceive respect and hierarchy differently.

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Noida-based CEO Nitin Verma. Image Credit: LinkedIn/Nitin Verma

Gen Z is truly a different kind of generation. They do not agree to the whims of their bosses and also stand up to them when necessary, trying to achieve an equal workplace culture. Now, an interaction with a Gen Z intern led a CEO to reflect on changing workplace dynamics and rethink long-standing ideas about authority and professional boundaries.

Taking to LinkedIn, Nitin Verma recounted a workplace moment that stayed with him long after it occurred. According to him, a Gen Z team member approached him and casually said, “Hey Nitin, will you join us for a drink?”

What happened?

Noida-based CEO Nitin Verma shared on LinkedIn that one of his Gen Z employees casually asked if he would join them for a drink. He said the rest of the team reacted as if the employee had done something wrong. Although he declined the invitation that evening, Verma said he had continued thinking about that moment ever since.

According to Verma, the interaction highlighted a generational shift in how workplace relationships are perceived. He felt the young employee saw him as an approachable individual rather than a CEO, while others in the office viewed him through the lens of authority and hierarchy.

According to Verma, the incident reflected a broader generational divide. He said people from older generations were taught to treat seniority with a certain level of formality, viewing hierarchy as an important expression of respect.

According to Verma, Gen Z does not automatically associate respect with rank or designation. Instead, they tend to value personal qualities, such as kindness and sincerity, and are more likely to engage with leaders they find genuine and approachable.

According to Verma, true respect comes from feeling comfortable around someone, not from being intimidated by their position. He said the reaction of other employees revealed the invisible gaps hierarchy can create, whereas the intern treated him simply as another person. While he turned down the invitation that evening, he admitted he would likely consider accepting it in the future.