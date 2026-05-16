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Gen Z woman shares surprising trick to save money on shopping apps | Viral video

Gen Z woman shares surprising trick to save money on shopping apps | Viral video

A Gen Z girl from Mumbai has shared a hack that will help buyers save a lot of money while shopping online. The video of The girl showing the hack has been going viral on social media.

A girl on Instagram showed how to compare prices of products online. Image Credit: nidhiamonkar_/Instagram

All of us wish to buy cool stuff online, but on a budget. But most people end up liking some of the most expensive products, especially when they are shopping in the fashion and beauty category. In most cases, our hearts get stuck on a branded Rs 3,000 moisturiser or a Rs 11,000 jacket and let’s admit none of us are going to pay that, which means it stays in the cart forever.

But what if you can buy your favourite item at the lowest prices even without a sale? A Mumbai girl did just that, shared a hack on social media showing on which websites the same product is available at the lowest prices.

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Here’s what the video revealed.

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What did the video show?

The video was shared as a reel on the social media platform, Instagram, by a Mumbai-based content creator, @nidhiamonkar. The video was shared with the caption, “Save this reel NOW! USE THIS HACK while shopping online & save yourself from going broke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Amonkar | GOA (@nidhiamonkar_)

The video showed the girl copying the link of the product that she wanted to buy. Then she asked to paste it on a browser and type Flash.co/ before the link. And just like that, she got a list of sites where the same product was available at different prices.

She further stated that the website did not just compare prices but listed the pros and cons of the product according to unsponsored reviews on Instagram and YouTube.

How did the internet react?

The video has been going viral on social media, with the internet reacting strongly over it. While some of the users called it smart, others called it risky. One of the users wrote, “This is really helpful.” Meanwhile, questioning the authenticity of the product, another user wrote, “And then you buy duplicates.”

A third user, “Pehele se pata tha Nykkaa se jada flipkart and myntra main cheap milti hain koi v beauty products still I choose to buy from Nykaa for the sake of authenticity” (Already knew that products available on Nykaa are more expensive than those available on Amazon and Flipkart, but I choose to buy from Nykaa for the sake of authenticity.)

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