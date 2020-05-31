Four years back he had protested against systemic racial injustice in America by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games and now, defending people arrested for protesting against George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, NFL’s quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick has started a Legal Defense Initiative. Setting an example for the rest of the celebrities out there, Kaepernick’s new venture along with his nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp, comes as little surprise. Also Read - George Floyd's Killing: Priyanka Chopra Writes a Strong Message - 'No One Deserves to Die Because of Skin Colour'

Notorious for standing against police brutality for long has also cost Kaepernick a career with any football team since 2017. Remaining unperturbed, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has set up a donation page on the website of its charitable arm, the Know Your Rights Camp, so that those who have been detained can fill up the submission form while others who want to contribute can do the same. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kaepernick asserted, "In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp For representation or to donate http://KnowYourRightsCamp.com/legal (sic)."

Setting up the fundraiser, Kaepernick promoted the same on his Instagram handle while the charitable arm’s website highlighted, “The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative has identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area to provide legal resources for those in need. When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary.”

