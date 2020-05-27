In another horrific incident of racial discrimination, three policemen were recorded on camera murdering a black man, George Floyd, as he pleaded for life. A Minneapolis officer knelt on the neck of the man, thought to be in his forties, as he lay handcuffed and pleaded, “Your knee in my neck. I can’t breathe… Mama. Mama” while bystanders recorded the scene on their cameras. The cops even taunted, “get up and get in the car” as Floyd slowly grew silent and finally motionless. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5.4 Million, Death Toll Climbs to 3,45,000; US Remains Worst-hit

As per Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Floyd had been stopped by the police over forgery accusation which is a charge against writing bad checks or using fake banknotes for purchases. In a report by CNN, Minneapolis police said that officers were responding to the alleged forgery and were told that the suspect was sitting in a car. They found Floyd, who according to the police, "physically resisted" after he got out and they added that he "appeared to be suffering medical distress."

Floyd was rushed to a hospital where he was later declared dead. As the video went viral, the three officers were accused for torturing the shirtless man by pinning him on the road and enjoying the treatment they meted out to him, while the homicidal cop knelt over Floyd's neck and grinned. The incident has sparked a fresh furor in the United States of America. Triggering the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement again, the protestors took to streets to demonstrate against police treatment of African Americans.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced on Tuesday afternoon that the four police officers were fired following the death in custody of George Floyd. The suspension came in lieu of the calls that rose from the public, demanding for the officers to be prosecuted for murder.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed outrage at the technique used by the cops to nail “the suspect” as it is against department regulations. He said, “The technique that was used is not permitted; is not a technique that our officers get trained in on and our chief has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with a knee to someone’s neck.”

YouTuber and sensational talk show host, Lilly Singh, drew fans attention towards the same as she wrote, “I’m disgusted. I’m heartbroken for George Floyd and his family. I’ve observed people focusing on all types of things recently. Mindlessly focusing their energy on drama, scandals, cancelling people, pretending to get offended at literally ANYTHING (like bending a knee?) and it honestly enrages me. Why? Because THIS is a problem and THIS DESERVES YOUR ENERGY. We need to get our priorities straight. Things like this should be bothering you. Black people are being killed and people are still out here acting aloof about it. Learn about what’s happening and speak up anyway you can. And why there is ANY question that these officers should be prosecuted just makes me want to scream. I’m sorry this country isn’t doing better for you #BlackLivesMatter (sic)”

Gathering at the same intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground, the protestors chanted “No justice, no peace,” and Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe” as they marched to a police precinct to protest his death. Reportedly, the police sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowd after some from the crowd allegedly turned unruly.

Taking to their Twitter handles, the netizens burst with anger. While one wrote, “THE KILLING OF BLACK PEOPLE HAS TO STOP IN THIS RUTHLESS AND RACIST SOCIETY. JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD AND HIS FAMILY (sic)”, another tweeted, “It’s morning and we need some answers from @MayorFrey about the use of tear gas, flash bombs and rubber bullets by police in Minneapolis last night. Yesterday we welcomed clear talk & swift action in response to the video of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. We need the same today (sic)” and yet another lashed, “There’s a virus goin around disproportionately killin black people… it constricts your airways and leads to asphyxiation… it uses a billy club but often a knee or forearm… and masks can’t prevent its spread… seems the lives of its victims have never mattered. #GeorgeFloyd (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

THE KILLING OF BLACK PEOPLE HAS TO STOP IN THIS RUTHLESS AND RACIST SOCIETY. JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD AND HIS FAMILY pic.twitter.com/w6qticw2BC — Tinie (@TinieTempah) May 27, 2020

It’s morning and we need some answers from @MayorFrey about the use of tear gas, flash bombs and rubber bullets by police in Minneapolis last night. Yesterday we welcomed clear talk & swift action in response to the video of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. We need the same today. https://t.co/G3gyjb5xRx — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 27, 2020

There’s a virus goin around disproportionately killin black people… it constricts your airways and leads to asphyxiation… it uses a billy club but often a knee or forearm… and masks can’t prevent its spread… seems the lives of its victims have never mattered. #GeorgeFloyd — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 27, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd A victim of racism and incompetence of a US policeman rest in peace pic.twitter.com/n0pCNmbFAj — rattrikk16 (@promax160) May 27, 2020

“Racism is not an ideological thought but rather a psychological disease!” Malcolm X #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/6XJyOotC2h — Mustafa Yıldırım (@mstfyldrm54) May 27, 2020

Rest in peace #GeorgeFloyd . We hope racism will be end soon. We will work for that. You are our brother. So sorry for that pic.twitter.com/76Hg5Gry3y — O bu değilde (@Obudegillde) May 27, 2020

Let’s call it as it is. It’s not police brutality. It’s not self defence. It’s certainly not their job. It’s MURDER #GeorgeFloyd — Sarah Alonge (@Sarahalonge_) May 27, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd What happened to this man was absolute horror to watch pic.twitter.com/e2P8mXoN3J — Hatim (@Hatem_21) May 27, 2020

Being black was not our choice……. we all have red blood……#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd The evidence is clear #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Q6oz1ryITT — Richard Matovu (@RichardMatovu12) May 27, 2020

Tera Brown, Floyd’s cousin, told CNN, “They (Minneapolis officers) were supposed to be there to serve and to protect and I didn’t see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life. Not one of them tried to do anything to help him.” Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd said, “Knowing my brother is to love my brother. They could have tased him, they could have maced him, instead they put their knee in his neck and just sat on him and then carried on. They treated him worse than they treat animals.”

The FBI is investigating the case and could turn it into a federal rights violation case by presenting its findings to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. On the other hand, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting its own investigation into possible violations of Minnesota statutes.