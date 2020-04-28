Berlin: With the coronavirus cases still wreaking havoc globally, it is the doctors and health workers at the frontline who are risking their lives to ensure that we are safe. But what about their safety? Sadly, there has been an acute shortage of personal protective equipment across the world which is endangering the lives of health workers and leaving them dangerously ill-equipped to care for COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Must Watch | 60 Doctors Across India Dance to 'Happy', Spread Cheer With Their 'Song of Hope'

Protesting against the same, a group of German doctors on Monday posed naked in an attempt to draw attention to shortages of protective clothing and equipment. According to a Guardian report, members of the group said they felt at risk from coronavirus and claimed their calls for help over several months had gone unheeded.

Ruben Bernau, general practitioner in the group, said, ”Nudity is a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection.”

Naming their protest, Blanke Bedenken or Naked Qualms , the group has launched a website which has a series of photographs featuring scantily clad doctors hiding their privates parts with files, toilet paper rolls and stethoscopes.

The description on the website reads as, ”We are your general practitioners. To treat you safely, we and our team need protective equipment.When we run out of what little we have, we look like this.”

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, doctors in the country have been demanding safety equipments but to no avail. Even though German companies making protective clothing has increased their production, they have not been able to keep up with the demand.