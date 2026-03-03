Home

German founder hangs up crying daughter’s call for help, says, ‘face the consequences’ amid Middle East tensions

Viral post: Father hangs up the call of crying daughter and says, "You left Germany. Germany doesn't owe you anything anymore." Scroll down to see the viral post.

Image: @eurofounder

Viral News: When the tensions are escalating in the Middle East countries, a post has gone viral for two primary reasons. The post has been shared by the founder, based in the EU, who mentioned how his daughter called him from Dubai while crying over the recent air strikes. The father’s response was such that he hung up the call of her crying daughter and added, “This is what happens when you abandon the EU.” You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The post features a conversation between a founder based in the EU and his daughter. He narrated the incident, telling how his daughter was stuck in Dubai, as she made the conscious choice of working there as a model because Germany was suffocating her with taxes.

He added that yesterday, his daughter called him crying over the sounds of missiles and continuous strikes in Dubai, stating that she was scared. The father’s response, as shared in the post, was such that he hung up the call when his daughter asked for help.

Many people have called out his reaction and questioned his moral responsibility as a father.

Viral post

My daughter is stuck in Dubai right now She moved there last year to work as a “model” Said Germany was “suffocating” her with taxes Yesterday she called me crying “Papa the airport is closed, there are missiles, I’m scared” I chuckled “You wanted 0% taxes? This is what 0%… — Matthias Schmidt (@eurofounder) March 2, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “My daughter is stuck in Dubai right now. She moved there last year to work as a “model”.. Said Germany was “suffocating” her with taxes… Yesterday she called me crying, “Papa the airport is closed, there are missiles, I’m scared…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Is she your daughter? Like your actual daughter?” and another wrote, “Tell me this is a joke.”

The third comment read, “Oh please I am in Dubai and she is extremely safe if this post is even true. The rulers have expressed utmost respect for people’s lives and well being in the last couple of days. If anyone says otherwise they are lying or have personal inhibitions.”

