Viral Video Today: German surfer Sebastian Steudtner has made history by riding the largest wave that measured upto a whopping 26.21 m (86 feet). Guinness World Records recently shared a video of him achieving the feat that has gone viral.

The 37-year-old broke the record in October 2020 off the coast of Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal, when he surfed through the giant wave. The ride also won the Biggest Tow Award at the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

“We define the possible,” Sebastian commented on the post. The reel has received over 405k views and 22k likes. With the presence of an adjudicator, the achievement was officially announced during a special certificate presentation on 24 May 2022.

Sebastian has chased the waves his whole life. When he was only 13, he decided he would move to Hawaii. It took him three years but, at the age of 16, he finally managed to convince his parents and, alone, he left Germany for the surfers’ paradise to pursue a career in surfing.

It wasn’t easy, he recalls, and many didn’t support or understand his decision to move out and relocate to the other side of the world. However, that risky decision paid off: today, Steudtner is one of the most celebrated surfers in the world. He counts many wins under his belt and, now, a Guinness World Records title. The record-breaking athlete has won the World Surf League Biggest Wave Award three times- in 2010, 2015 and 2021.