Home

Viral

German Shepherd Proves Pets Are Just Like BABIES: Watch This Astonishing Video

German Shepherd Proves Pets Are Just Like BABIES: Watch This Astonishing Video

Their childlike behavior and antics create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes.

German Shepherd: Our pets are not just our best buddies but much more than that, they are our “pet children” and an integral part of the family. Their childlike behavior and antics create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes and brighten up our lives with their playful behavior and funny acts. It is no wonder that if they get hurt even a bit then we feel more pain especially because they cannot communicate with us in our languages and we provide them with the best medical care.

Trending Now

This video shows a German Shepherd being given a Heimlich Maneuver to push out a toy it had swallowed.

You may like to read

Watch The Amazing Video Here

Doctor saved this german shepherd that had swallowed a Kong Toy. pic.twitter.com/LEsLFJ3MHB — B&S (@_B___S) November 28, 2023

The video is shared on X by B&S @_B___S with the caption: “Doctor saved this german shepherd that had swallowed a Kong Toy.”

Isn’t it very much like small children swallowing coins or similar objects and rushing them to the ER?

To be honest, we cannot express the feeling here in words but we are sure that you will fully understand and agree.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Stephanie Loves @SAL438245: That is wonderful

Kiều Quỳnh @Kieuquynh6881: So greattttt 😻

Kami Anime S @KamiAnimess: W doctor

Nae Schaffer @itdontstopnae: Mine ate up a sock yesterday! I think it’s a German Shepherd thing 🤦🏽🤣

Mariene Jardim @Blomst10: 👏👏👏👏👏👏

Markson Akan ♤ @RichguyMarkson: This German shepherd will not play with a Kong Toy after surviving this one

Short pieces of writing (original work) @WriteEditPJ: Yes, you are ready to swallow it whole back.

Steve Bravo @spencerdog1: I would love to buy that Doctor a drink! Thank you!

Monserrat Iruz @MonserratIruz: This is why balls for playing with dogs must have holes in their structure; This way, if they swallow the ball, they can continue breathing while they get to the vet.

Alfie (Fatty) Polly (Pedrina) Pupturds @pupturds: 😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮

Lisa❤️Jypsey @MadJypseywheel: That’s incredible 😮😮

PCH Lady🌿🌼@pch_lady: VERY cool!!!👌👌👌

Briony Palmer @brionyrpalmer: That is impressive 👏🏻

D.Buck @D_Buck480: He caught it on the way out.. that’s dedication

Barbara Howell @bahowell121: Thanks Doc👏👍♥️

Amanda Mishleau @AmandaMishleau: Wow!!😳😬

Nilanjan Datta @DattaNilanjan: Lady you are the biggest superstar.🥇Stay blessed. Love❤️from India🇮🇳

Béatrice @FrBea24: 👏👏👍👍👍

Nibaikaisu @sinifuri: 👍👍👍

Thomas 👋@FIFASLAYER7: The woman in the back can’t believe what she just witnessed 😂

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.