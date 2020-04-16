There is a complete lockdown across different nations globally in the wake of the novel coronavirus which has infected more than 2 million people across the globe. Because of the pandemic, not only a lot of people have died but even the economy across the world is getting affected as because of the lockdown, several businesses and jobs are at stake as people are unable to pay salaries and are facing financial crisis. Also Read - Lockdown: Air India to Operate 18 Flights For Citizens of Germany, Canada, France, Ireland Stranded in India

Because of the lockdown, a Zoo named Neumünster in northern Germany has come up with an emergency plan due to the difficult situation. According to a report by BBC, the director of the zoo, Verena Kaspari has said that they are not covered by the government’s relief packages and are finding it hard to source feed for the animals such as fishes for the penguins and seals. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Stuck in Germany Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

She was quoted saying, “We’re an association and don’t get any city money, and all the state money we’ve applied for so far hasn’t arrived yet.”

“If — and this is really the worst, worst case of all — if I no longer have any money to buy feed, or if it should happen that my feed supplier is no longer able to supply due to new restrictions, then I would slaughter animals to feed other animals.”

“We’ve listed the animals we’ll have to slaughter first​. If it comes to it, I’ll have to euthanize animals, rather than let them starve.”

Because of constant lack of visitors, the zoo is maintaining itself with the help of donations. According to the zoo staff, they will face a loss of $200,000 (Rs. 1.5 crores) this spring if the lockdowns is extended. They said, “We hope that the zoo is able to raise funds and this worst-case scenario doesn’t come to pass.”