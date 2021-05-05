When the second wave of the coronavirus started wreaking havoc, restaurants in Bihar came forward with a gesture of humanity and sensitivity. Many restaurants here started delivering free food to corona-infected patients, irrespective of their religion, caste or any other social boundary.

The initiative has also boosted confidence among people that they would surely beat the coronavirus and lead a normal life soon. Also Read - Mumbai School Teacher Drives Auto-Rickshaw To Ferry COVID-19 Patients For Free, VVS Laxman Tweets About Him

‘Wins Food Court’ in Patna’s Patel Nagar and ‘Anand Vihar Restaurant at RPS mor are cooking food for the Covid-infected people and delivering it to them. The owner of both the restaurants, Dilip Singh, and his friend Vishal Singh, are supervising the entire affair.

Vishal Singh, a resident of Patna’s Rajiv Nagar, told IANS that ‘a week ago, I came to know that a doctor’s family was facing a food crisis as they were infected with the virus. I immediately get the food packed from my restaurant and delivered it to them. Thereafter, both the friends made their mobile number public and informed people about social media that they are providing food. Since then it is continuing.

Dilip Singh told IANS: “Currently, we are sending food for around 175 to 200 people. This is a free service. We are providing pure and nutritious food to needy people.” Dilip, however, regrets that he is unable to deliver food at distanced locations. “We also receive requests for food from far off places but could not send them packets due to long distance. However, if anyone wants to come, we provide a takeaway service to them.

Vishal said that only a few people are visiting restaurants these days, in such a situation we have taken responsibility to provide food to these needy people.He said that the delivery begins at 11 a.m. every day and continues till 11 p.m. The menu includes Roti, rice, lentils and vegetables. We have also constituted a team to safely deliver food, he added.