Get Ready To Fly In Your Own Personal Aircraft, Well Almost | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Commuting is an integral part of our daily lives. Whether it is between home place and work or for different places and purposes. A smooth and comfortable journey makes sure that we have a good experience and it also keeps us fresh when we reach our destination, especially our workplace. But nowadays, travel has become cumbersome due to heavy traffic, long waits at the signals, unruly road users, jaywalkers, etc. It gets tiring and by the time you reach your destination, you are drained of your energy.

But if we tell you that you can avoid all the hassles of road transport and commute in your own private aircraft? Sounds unbelievable but it is very much possible.

The video we are sharing with you shows how the future of travelling might be. It shows a small aircraft without an engine. One man is inside the “cockpit” while three others are giving it a push by running and then releasing it. There is a propellant that looks like a big fan and that is powered by the “pilot” by pedalling.

Pedalling makes the propellant move which in turn pushes the air back and gives a thrust to the airplane and the direction of the wings makes it ascend. Here it is unlike rocket-powered aircraft or rocket planes that use a rocket engine for propulsion even though rocket planes can achieve much higher speeds and heights. Because of the use of heavy propellants and other practical difficulties of operating rockets, the majority of rocket planes have been built for experimental or research use, interceptor fighters, and space aircraft.

The thrust from the propellant enables an aircraft to take off and attain speed and height by gaining support from the air. It counters the force of gravity by using either static lift or dynamic lift.

To avoid confusion and add to the information, let’s tell you that the propellant used in this manual aircraft is very similar to the rotor of a helicopter which is made of several rotary wings or rotor blades with a control system.

The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “We do love seeing all these different attempts at flying. This would make an interesting commute to work! 🛫🚴‍♂️”

We do love seeing all these different attempts at flying. This would make an interesting commute to work! 🛫🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LuRtfeaZmz — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) February 20, 2023

Right now it might not be looking feasible but you never know if it indeed takes the market by storm.

