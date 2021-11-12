Chandrapur: While the Covid-19 vaccination drive is in full force across the country, many citizens still haven’t got themselves vaccinated owing to several concerns. Meanwhile, state governments and organisations are leaving no stone unturned to encourage people to get vaccinated, and are offering incentives to offers to motivate them. In a bid to encourage more and more people to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has announced a vaccination bumper lucky draw, with lucrative prizes ranging from LED TVs, refrigerators to washing machines.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Coming or Not? A Series of Wrong Predictions Made by Eminent Govt Experts

Citizens who come to the civic-run vaccination centres to get their jabs from November 12 to 24 will get a chance to win these prizes, according to a release issued by the municipal corporation on Wednesday evening. The decision to offer the incentives to citizens was taken during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Rakhi Sanjay Kancharlawar.

Those who take the jabs between November 12 and 24, will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw, which offers a refrigerator, washing machine and LED television set as first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Besides, 10 citizens will get mixer-grinders as consolation prizes, according to the civic body. So far, 1,93,581 citizens have got their first dose of vaccine in Chandrapur city, while 99,620 have received both doses, the release said. The number of vaccinations is still low compared to the total number of eligible persons in the city, it said.

The civic body’s health department has set up vaccination facilities at 21 centres here and all eligible people should get vaccinated at the earliest, the mayor said.

The government has directed to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination in the city. Hence, every establishment should plan to get its employees inoculated and even other eligible members of the general public should get their jabs before November 30, Mohite said. So far, 88,823 cases and 1,542 deaths have been reported in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, as per official data.

(With PTI inputs)