Ghar Kab Aaoge: Russian girls dance to tunes of Border 2s famous song leaves internet emotional | Watch viral video

‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’: Russian girl’s dance to tunes of Border 2’s famous song leaves internet emotional | Watch viral video

Image: X @wisdom_walkss (videograb)

Viral news: When racism and stereotypes continue to divide people, there are some rare videos on social media which help in connecting the two. As the craze of Border-2 among people is ever-increasing, another video has been widely circulating on different social media platforms. The viral video shows a woman dressed in the uniform of the Indian Army. She dances to the tune of ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’. The clip has struck a chord online. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the video about?

The viral video shows a young woman dancing to the popular song from Border 2, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’. The same song keeps playing on the television placed behind her. She is seen all dressed in the uniform of the Indian Army. The social media claims that the woman performing the song is Russian.

The video is being widely shared on X and Instagram. It immediately grabbed attention from the Indian audience because of the sentimental value attached to the tune. The netizens could not help but appreciate the woman’s gesture, which many are calling a tribute to the Indian army.

Viral video

“Heartfelt Tribute: This Russian Girl’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ Will Leave Every Indian Soldier in Tears!” pic.twitter.com/vnzl8j32XK — Wisdom Walk (@wisdom_walkss) January 31, 2026

The video is making the rounds on social media. One user shared it on X with the caption, “Heartfelt Tribute: This Russian Girl’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ Will Leave Every Indian Soldier in Tears!”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “That’s sweet”, and another user wrote, Jai Hind!”

About Border 2

The new version of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ in Border 2 is known as Ghar Kab Aaoge’. It has become the heart and soul of the movie, Border 2. The song strikes nostalgia, depth, sacrifice, and emotions in the hearts of Indians. It features famous Bollywood actors like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

