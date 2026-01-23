Home

Viral

Ghaziabad childs video of playing on balconys grill makes internet scream, How? | Watch viral video

Ghaziabad child’s video of playing on balcony’s grill makes internet scream, ‘How?’ | Watch viral video

In the clip, a child is seen mounted on the balcony's grill. The risky position and movements of the child took users into absolute disbelief. It's because the child could have fallen from the grill.

Image: Instagram @ghaziabad_se_hai_ (videograb)

Viral news: When the slightest mistakes can lead to big mishappenings, a video is going viral in which a child is seen playing almost on top of the balcony’s grill. The video is from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram residential area, according to the social media claims. The risky video features a child sitting at a very risky place on the grill. It has sparked outrage online, as a little movement of the child, if imbalanced, could lead to him falling. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Meet Rohtash Khileri, the first person to stay 24 hours on Europe’s highest peak without oxygen | Watch viral video



The child plays on top of the balcony’s grill

The viral video shows a child on top of the balcony’s grill. According to the social media claims, it’s from the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. In the clip, a child is seen mounted on the balcony’s grill. The risky position and movements of the child took users into absolute disbelief. It’s because the child could have fallen from the grill.

The viral video also shows that a safety net is installed. However, they don’t offer complete protection. The claims made in the video are not verified yet.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghaziabad Se hai (@ghaziabad_se_hai_)

The video was shared with the caption, “Video of Child Playing on Window Gr!lle Goes Viral in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram…”

The video has left the social media users extremely concerned. Many people are asking the parents of the child to be more careful and have questioned them about the possible negligence. With many individuals in disbelief, the clip raises questions about responsible parenting. Every year, many children lose their lives due to severe injuries after a high-impact fall from the balconies.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan buys ‘home away from home’ in Qatar, calls sea-facing balcony his favourite spot | Watch viral home tour

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “My heartbeat stopped for a sec”, and another user wrote, “I hope the child is safe.”

Another user curiously questioned, “How did he even go there?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.