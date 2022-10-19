Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: In yet another shocking incident, a gym trainer died of a heart attack while sitting on a chair in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place last night at 7 PM when the gym trainer was working and rolled backwards on the chair. The mishap was captured by CCTV installed in the building.Also Read - Work From Home, Festive Season Lead To 30 Per Cent Rise In Real Estate Sales In Noida, Ghaziabad

The gym trainer was rushed to the hospital nearby but he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased has been identified as Adil. He was 33 years old.

In a statement, Adil's family asserted that for the past few days he was complaining of fever, howeevr, he did not stop going to the gym.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS REPORTED RECENTLY

Such unfortunate incidents have been reported from all across the country, in the past few days.