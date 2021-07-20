Ghaziabad: A man hailing from UP’s Ghaziabad has landed in jail after he displayed his love for guns and declared his wish to become the don of West UP. According to a report by Times Now, Ghaziabad resident Ritik Malik shot a video of himself in which he is seen brandishing guns saying he wants to become the most notorious criminal of the region to make a name for himself. He even added a background score to give the video a Bollywood-style spin.Also Read - WHAT? This US State is Giving Rifles & Shotguns to Encourage People to Take Covid-19 Vaccine!

After the video was circulated on social media and went viral, cops took notice of it and arrested him. A country-made pistol of .315 bore and a toy gun were seized from Malik, Tronica City Station House Officer Sandip Kumar Singh said.

After his arrest, Ghaziabad SP (Rural) Iraj Raja tweeted his before and after pictures and jokingly wrote, ‘A great man’ has landed in jail due to his love for guns. However, it’s a big deal that he accepted his mistake. Best wishes for the future.”

“Malik said he had uploaded photos and the video with two pistols (one being a toy gun) to create fear among people,” he said, adding that the accused aspired to become a “don”, chief of a criminal gang, in western Uttar Pradesh.

In the first image, the caption said, “Earlier, I wanted to become the ‘don’ of west UP”. The other caption on the image said, “I don’t want to become a don. I want to live a normal life. It was a mistake.”

See the hilarious tweet here:

राहों में उनसे मुलाकात हो गई 🚔🚔 जिससे डरते थे वही बात हो गयी । एक और महापुरुष तमंचे के प्रेम में पहुँच गये जेल । खैर ग़लती मान ली यही बड़ी बात है । आने वाले भविष्य के लिये शुभकामनायें । 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/liyOokUbU4 — Dr. Iraj Raja IPS (@drIRAJRAJA) July 19, 2021

He has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (one who does an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), according to Singh.

Malik has also been charged under provisions of the Arms Act.