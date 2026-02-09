Home

Horror games on smartphones raise serious mental health concerns for children across India, parents and experts warn

Rising popularity of horror mobile games in India is raising serious mental health concerns among children, prompting parents and experts to warn against unchecked screen time and gaming addiction.

The last few months have seen increased panic throughout India as horror games on phones and online are beginning to be blamed for damage to children’s mental well-being as well as behavioral issues. Police departments across the country, along with mental health workers, have issued notices for parents to be careful following multiple unfortunate events surrounding kids and gaming addiction.

Parents Alerted After 3 Sisters’ Death by Online Gaming in Ghaziabad

The concern around certain mobile games started when three sisters committed suicide in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh after their parents questioned them for using their mobile phones too much and being addicted to “some Korean game”.

The police have yet to confirm what game these sisters were playing before their death, but have noted that they were obsessive task and horror based mobile games where users progress through intense scenarios and stories.

These types of games typically require players to complete tasks in order to progress. Horror games like Poppy Playtime, Evil Nun, and The Baby in Yellow are renowned for their creepy storyline and have seen players continuously play for hours trying to beat “just one more level.”

Police said that the girls kept a diary which detailed their obsession with Korean media as well as horror games.

Horror games: Are they bad for kid’s mental health?

Psychologists say that some mobile games can be unhealthy for children as these games take a lot of their time and emotions. Story based and horror games can cause kids to become overbearing if parents let them.

These games often have players play through “story progress” which can make children feel as if they need to continue playing to see what happens next. Many of these games also feature puzzles or tasks that can be terrifying to some children.

How to ensure your kid is safe playing horror games

Of course, parents should ensure that they take breaks every now and then to de-stress, but there are certain games out there that can be harmless fun if your child plays them in moderation.

Make sure to monitor the time they spend on their phones and try to keep them socializing with people in the real world for as long as possible. If you think that your child may be affected by mental health issues due to games, please consult a professional.

