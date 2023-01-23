Home

Ghaziabad Police Fines Instagram Influencer Rs 17,000 For Defying Rules To Make Reel On Highway

Creativity is worthless if it compromises the law of the land and ignores the safety aspect.

Ghaziabad Police Fines Instagram Influencer Rs 17,000 For Defying Rules To Make Reel On Highway (Image: Instagram/@vaishali_chaudhary_khutail)

Viral Video: The craze for getting maximum hits, likes, resharing, and the number of followers has resulted in a large number of social media influencers and other users enhancing their style and strategy. While many of them have become social media celebrities others are trying to catch up with them. They always try to bring new concepts and fresh content. But sometimes they cross the limits thereby putting their own lives and the lives of others in danger.

In one such incident, Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, an Instagram influencer, stopped her car midway on a highway to make a reel in which she is seen posing and taking a stroll in front of a car on a busy highway.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish ♥️ (@vaishali_chaudhary_khutail)

