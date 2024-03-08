Home

On Camera: Ghaziabad School Principal Beats Up Female Teacher, Hurls Casteist Slurs; Victim Sacked, Accused Booked

A principal at a school in Masuri, Ghaziabad allegedly thrashed her fellow teacher and hurled casteist slurs at her after the victim refused to take a class in her stead.

Ghaziabad Viral Video: A shocking video is doing the rounds on the internet, showing a female school principal assaulting another woman, pulling her hair, and hurling casteist abuses at her. According to reports, the incident took place at a private school in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the victim, identified as Anshika, is a compute teacher at the institution.

The school principal’s shocking act came to light after a purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms and quickly went viral, ironically on International Women’s Day.

In the viral video, the accused principal, Poonam Kushwaha, is allegedly seen assaulting Anshika, a teacher at the Jaiprakash Narayan Sarvoday Vidhyalay in Masuri, Ghaziabad. Kushwaha can also be heard hurling casteist abuses at the victim as she viciously pulls her hair with her hands.

Victim sacked

Shockingly, the victim, Anshika, has been fired from her job for registering a police complaint against the principal, even though the police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the law.

Talking to reporters, Anshika said she had got the job through an outsourcing agency which has now sacked her on the complaint of the principal.

What’s the case?

According to the police, Anshika, who is a computer teacher at Kushwaha’s school, filed a complaint against the principal, stating that on March 4, Kushwaha asked her to teach a class in her stead. Anshika said she refused to take the class as she was not qualified to teach the said subject and later raised a complaint in the matter against Poonam Kushwaha with a higher official.

She then went to her office booth and started working on her computer when suddenly Kushwaha confronted her and castigated her for not “obeying” her orders. Upon resisting, the principal allegedly thrashed her and also hurled casteist slurs at her, the victim alleged in her complaint, as per the police.

The incident was filmed was someone and the clip shared on social media where it went viral, prompting the police to take action against the accused principal.

Principal booked

A senior police officer said that based on the victim’s complaint, police have registered an FIR against Kushwaha under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

“We have registered an FIR against the school principal based on the teacher’s complaint. Further investigation is underway,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Masuri, Naresh Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

