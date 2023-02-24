Home

Viral

Man Wanted To Climb Horse From Tail Side Like A Cowboy But Stallion Had PLANS For Him | Watch Viral Video

Man Wanted To Climb Horse From Tail Side Like A Cowboy But Stallion Had PLANS For Him | Watch Viral Video

The lesson here is not to take even domesticated animals for granted and to be always gentle with them and treat them with the respect and dignity they so rightfully deserve.

Man Wanted To Climb Horse From Tail Side Like A Cowboy But Stallion Had PLANS For Him | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Horses are not only magnificent and beautiful animals but are also very powerful, especially if they are raised in an equestrian facility for accommodating, training, and competing purposes. These are the usual standard places but just imagine if they are raised at larger facilities like equestrian centers. Mostly they are kept at barns or stables and each horse is given individual supervision depending on their age, breed, agender, and the purpose of rearing. This lets the keepers prepare individual care routines like restricted or special feeding. This regimen makes handling easier.

We know that there are different horse breeds but according to thesprucepets, there are more than 350 breeds of horses and ponies. Isn’t that a revelation? Out of these 350-plus breeds, only a few stand out as popular favorites. different breeds are used for different purposes such as working, racing, casual riding, and equestrian competition and these breeds have special qualities according to the work they are required to do.

You may like to read

And of course, their maintenance is very expensive. Remember studio head Jack Woltz from the 1972 movie The Godfather? In the novel and the movie it is mentioned that Jack Woltz bought Khartoum, his prized possession, for a mammoth $600,000 and that was in the 1940s. Woltz had a fine stable built for him with the best vets and best horse breeders to look after it. Oh yeah, a small team of security guards was assigned to guard it around the clock. What happened to Khartoum is for some other discussion.

This information would be useful to you both for academic purposes and to understand the viral video that I am sharing with you.

The viral video shows a man running towards a well-built horse from behind trying to mount it but our animal friend is not in the mood to let the human jump on him just like that and lands a brutal kick in his face with hind legs.

The video is shared on Twitter by “people falling or nearly.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

So, the lesson here is not to take even domesticated animals for granted and to be always gentle with them and treat them with the respect and dignity they so rightfully deserve.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.