Did A Ghost Cause The Accident Caught On Camera? Mysterious Video Surfaces

The car moves just a few metres and spins back a few times and its hood is badly damaged.

Are ghosts for real?

Ghost Story: Stories and legends about ghosts have been shared for hundreds of years and many of them have become a part of popular folklore. In fact, these narratives have been used as a “sleeping potion” for kids long before a certain notorious dakoit Gabbar Singh would take pride in exclaiming that mothers as far as 150 km (I have actually calculated the original unit he used in the movie Sholay) use his name to make their children go to sleep.

But here it is about a ghostly event captured on camera. The video shows a car crossing a t-point and turning towards the right side. It moves just a few metres and it spins back a few times and its hood is badly damaged. What is astonishing is that it did not hit anything yet it spun and went back by about 25-30 metres, more or less.

The video is very meticulously dubbed with the classic Ramsay Brothers’ kind of horror film.

The video is shared on Instagram by @reelsengenharia.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels Engenharia (@reelsengenharia)

What could be the possible explanation behind this phenomenon? From the colour of the numberplate, it can be assumed that it is a cab and this accident was caused by the curse of a disgruntled, annoyed customer.

Nevertheless, we would love to hear from you as to what could be the reason behind this incident.

By the way, we are not at all endorsing or promoting any kind of superstition and very strongly urge everyone to develop a scientific temper as espoused by our Constitution in Article 51 A(h) under the Fundamental Duties that states: It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

