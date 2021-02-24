A video has emerged online showing the terrifying moment a baby appears to be pulled under her bed by ‘something’ paranormal, or apparently a ‘ghost’. The scary footage was uploaded on popular social media platform TikTok and claims to show the ‘paranormal activity’ as claimed by her father Josh Dean. The creepy incident happened late at night on February 21, when the little girl was lying at the end of her bed playing with her toys. However, at 11:37 pm, something bizarre seems to happen! Also Read - Scary! Man Clicks Picture of 'Ghost' After Hearing Strange Noises, Zoom in on The Image & You Will Know!

She gets out of her bed, walks to a pillow and crawls underneath it while crying and shouting ‘mummy’ several times. As she screams, her legs seem to disappear and seems to be dragged slowly under the bed. After viewing the horrifying footage through the baby monitor, the parents seem convinced that “she was clearly pulled by something.”

The clip was uploaded to TikTok by @joshdean0222 with the caption: “My daughter being pulled under the bed… wife thinks she crawled but she was pulled by something.” More than 9 million people have watched the shocking footage and many still can’t believe what they just saw.

Watch the shocking footage here:

“There’s no way she was scared and crying mummy and just willingly kept crawling under there,” one user said, while expressing disbelief. Another commented: “Oh hell no. She was not crawling she was being pulled. After seeing that I would have taken me and my kids and left.”

Some other users dismissed the whole ghost angle and opined how the baby was crawling under the bed to get a toy but didn’t know how to get out, which probably made her cry.