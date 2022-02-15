Aceredo, a ghost village in Spain’s north-western Galicia region, has reemerged after 30 years as drought nearly emptied a dam on the Spanish-Portuguese border. With the reservoir at 15 per cent of its capacity, details of a life frozen in 1992, when the Aceredo village was flooded to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir, are being revealed once more.Also Read - From Dobra-Dobri to Semla-Semli, These 44 Villages in Rajasthan Have Unique Couple Names | V-Day Special

“It’s as if I’m watching a movie. I have a feeling of sadness,” said 65-year-old pensioner Maximino Perez Romero, from A Coruna. “My feeling is that this is what will happen over the years due to drought and all that, with climate change.” Also Read - Viral Video: Ghost Activity Caught on Camera at UK Pub. Footage Will Give You Chills. WATCH

The sudden appearance of the usually submerged village is drawing crowds of tourists with its eerie, grey ruins. Walking on the muddy ground cracked by the drought in some spots, visitors found partially collapsed roofs, bricks and wooden debris that once made up doors or beams, and even a drinking fountain with water still streaming from a rusty pipe. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Captures Ghost Dog Playing With His Pet on CCTV, Netizens Don't Believe It

Crates with empty beer bottles were stacked by what used to be a cafe, and a semi-destroyed old car was rusting away by a stone wall. Drone footage showed the derelict buildings.

Ms Maria del Carmen Yanez, mayor of the larger Lobios council, of which Aceredo is part, blamed the situation on the lack of rain in recent months, particularly in January, but also on what she said was “quite aggressive exploitation” by Portugal’s power utility EDP, which manages the reservoir.

On Feb 1, Portugal’s government ordered six dams, including Alto Lindoso, to nearly halt water use for electricity production and irrigation, due to the worsening drought.

Contacted by Reuters, EDP said the low reservoir levels were due to the drought, but that it was managing water resources “efficiently” and that these were above the minimum requirements, including Alto Lindoso.

Mr Jose Alvarez, a former construction worker from Lobios, felt a mix of nostalgia and fatalism at he remembered his working days in Aceredo.

“It’s terrible, but it is what it is. That’s life. Some die and others live,” he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)