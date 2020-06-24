Every week of 2020 has been more eventful than the previous one and this Wednesday was no different as a giant asteroid, known as 441987 (2010 NY65), shot past the Earth in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Measuring somewhere between 140 metres and 310 metres according to NASA, the asteroid was said to be three times bigger than Big Ben in London and the flyby roughly occurred at around 06:44 UTC. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Diesel Costs More Than Petrol in Delhi For First Time in Years

Travelling at around 28,000 miles per hour or 12.89 kilometres/second, the speed was reportedly somewhat 14 times faster than a bullet but it was 2.3 million miles away from Earth. NASA classed it as a ‘close approach’ and also as a PHA stating, “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs.” Also Read - ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zurich Crickets CC vs Cossonay CC Match 11 at Grundenmoos at 12:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

However, this giant asteroid, as tall as The Shard and measuring up to 1017 foot, posed no threat to Earth. NASA explained, “No one should be overly concerned about an Earth impact of an asteroid or comet. The threat to any one person from auto accidents, disease, other natural disasters and a variety of other problems is much higher than the threat from NEOs (near Earth objects).” Also Read - Hansal Mehta on Nepotism Debate: People Need to Address Elephant in The Room, Belittle Real Battle

Though there is a one in 300,000 chance every year that a space rock causing regional damage will hit us, NASA hasn’t ruled out the devastating prospect of an asteroid colliding with our planet in the near future. It said, “Over long periods of time, however, the chances of the Earth being impacted are not negligible so that some form of NEO insurance is warranted. At the moment, our best insurance rests with the NEO scientists and their efforts to first find these objects and then track their motions into the future. We need to first find them, then keep an eye on them.”