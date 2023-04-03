Home

Gigi Hadid Broadcasts Her Love For Indian Chutneys in Viral Instagram Post: 'I am Not Going…' – CHECK

Gigi Hadid Broadcasts Her Love For Indian Chutneys in Viral Instagram Post: ‘I am Not Going…’ – CHECK

Gigi Hadid found a new love in Indian chutneys and shared a photo of her favourite flavours on Instagram- Check viral post!

Gigi Hadid Broadcasts Her Love For Indian Chutneys in Viral Instagram Post: 'I am Not Going...' - CHECK

During her first trip to India, supermodel Gigi Hadid had the time of her life, and she couldn’t help but gush about it in a lengthy Instagram post. The celebrity posted pictures from her trip to Mumbai on her Instagram account. Gigi Hadid and her group travelled the city taking pictures in front of numerous sights and historical buildings. She also shared a picture of a jar filled with chutneys from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) day 2. The supermodel, who made several jaws drop with her sexy desi attire, shared a photo of her favourite chutney flavours on Instagram. The labels on of the jars read – ‘Mint Chutney,’ and another one read – ‘Sweet Mango Chutney.’ The picture of the jar filled with chutneys read, “If events don’t have chutney options, I’m not going anymore…”

CHECK GIGI HADID’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM POST

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid keeps a stock of Indian spices like garam masala, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, tandoori masala and more in her kitchen. The supermodel revealed that she had these spices during her pregnancy.

Gigi Hadid made waves when Varun Dhawan carried her on stage and planted a kiss on her cheek at NMACC. The actor took a lot of heat for what was initially perceived as spontaneous behaviour. Later, Gigi Hadid cleared the air when she re-shared the video and wrote, “making my Bollywood dreams come true.” She also tagged Varun Dhawan in her Instagram story.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre located within the Jio Global Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai was inaugurated on Friday. The two-day event saw famous celebs in attendance like Shah Rukh Khan and his entire Khan clan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Zendaya-Tom Holland and many more.

