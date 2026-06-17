‘We’re most famous couple’: Giorgia Meloni tells PM Modi at G7 Summit; ‘Melodi’ moment goes viral again; Watch | Viral Check

The Melodi buzz once again started circulating on the social media platforms. A video is going viral on social media platforms, including X(formerly Twitter).

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'We're most famous couple': Giorgia Meloni tells PM Modi at G7 Summit; 'Melodi' moment goes viral again; Watch | Viral Check(Photo Credit: PTI)

Evian-les-Bains: Just days after Modi-Meloni ‘s melody toffee moment that went viral across the social media platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, were spotted once again. This time, it was the Group of Seven (G7) summit. The popular hashtags #Melodi, #PMModi, #GiorgiaMeloni, #Melodi, #ModiMeloni have once again started circulating on the social media platforms. A video is going viral on several media platforms, including X(formerly Twitter), where PM Modi and Meloni could be seen greeting each other and also shaking hands before assembling for a group photo with other leaders.

Although the audio seems unclear, PM Modi seems to talk about ‘Modi-Meloni’ popularity. To which Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni stated, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram”.

Also Read: ‘Only 90s kids know real taste, Gen Z won’t relate’: Modi-Meloni’s Melody moment turns millennials nostalgic

Listen this chat between Modi and Meloni at G7 Summit Meloni to Modi ji : Nice to see you again. We are the most famous on Instagram. Viral Melodi reel got 10M likes on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mhfxpmWb5Y — Jeet (@JeetN25) June 16, 2026

This is not the first instance where such a diplomatic meeting between the leaders has gone viral. Earlier in May, PM Modi gifted a light-hearted and unique gift- a ‘Melody’ toffee packet to Meloni, bringing back the widely popular #Melodi moment.

Talking about the social media metrics, the video of the duo sharing a lighter moment has crossed 100 million views within a few hours of the ‘Melody Toffee’ moment. As of now, the video has over 14.5 million views, 17k comments, 61k retweets, 297k likes, and over 18k bookmarks.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

The informal exchange, marked by laughter between the two leaders, was later shared by the Italian PM on Instagram, where she also spoke about the gesture and the gift received from the Indian Prime Minister. Talking to X, Meloni said, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift — a very, very good toffee — Melody,” as both leaders were seen sharing a laugh during the interaction. She posted the tweet on May 20, 2026.

Also Read: India-Italy relations get major boost: PM Modi announces ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ after talks with Giorgia Meloni

The term has frequently been used by social media users to highlight their light-hearted interactions at global platforms, often turning into viral moments that generate memes, discussions and widespread online engagement, while also symbolising a perceived strengthening of India-Italy relations.