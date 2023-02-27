Home

Viral

Girl And Her Little Assistant Perform Magic Trick, Turns Out To Be ‘Funnily Tragic’ | Watch Viral Video

Girl And Her Little Assistant Perform Magic Trick, Turns Out To Be ‘Funnily Tragic’ | Watch Viral Video

The girl shakes the towel and then removes it and the boy has disappeared.

Girl And Her Little Assistant Perform Magic Trick, Turns Out To Be ‘Funnily Tragic’ | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: I remember when I was a child I would try every trick in the book to get the attention of my family, friends, teachers, neighbours, and even a few odd strangers. I would either indulge in some childlike pranks or try to perform exceptionally well in a game or a sport. To cut it short, it was all about getting some recognition and so-called fame. Nevertheless, that is not only about me but almost every child out there who wants to do something unique to stand out from the crowd, to feel important and special, and to be applauded by those around them.

Children do it to make their parents and family proud, deep inside their hearts they know that their parents and family are their universes and the most important people in the whole world. It is also seeking a kind of approval from the parents as it instills a sense of confidence in them and encourages them to do even better.

You may like to read

There are parents who are very particular about spending quality time with their children and it is a way to assure them that they are there with them to provide what they need the most, a sense of security and the belief that they will always be with them for all support, care, and guidance. There are parents who for some reason or the other are not able to do the same. Their children then confine themselves in a cocoon’s shell and withdraw from life.

Anyways, the viral video that we are sharing with you has a good dose of humour and innocence. It shows two children, a girl, and a boy at the entrance of a room. The girl is about 6-7 years old and the boy is about 4-5 years old. The girl is performing a magic show and the boy is her assistant. The girl raises a big towel up to her head and the boy walks behind the towel. The girl shakes the towel and then removes it and the boy has disappeared. She takes a bow. Suddenly she realises that her little assistant is partially visible from behind the room’s wall. This spoils the show. Then she does something and the boy is now fully invisible. Then she takes a bow again as her magic is successful.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ProfesorCaos5 with the caption, “Cuando no sale el truco como esperabas, translated from Spanish, (When the trick doesn’t turn out as you expected).

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Cuando no sale el truco como esperabas. pic.twitter.com/HrnPebc5Nb — Profesor Caos (@ProfesorCaos5) February 26, 2023

It was funny but there is only one problem, the girl hitting the boy. I wonder how this would be construed. Your suggestions and feedback would be highly useful.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.