Home

Viral

Girl Bangs Three Times Into Glass Penal Before Finally Getting To Exit

Girl Bangs Three Times Into Glass Penal Before Finally Getting To Exit

It does have a pinch of humour albeit with slapstick comedy.

These transparent glass panels have some kind of marking or indicator so that people can see these panels from a distance and avoid getting hit.

Viral Video: It must have happened to many of you that you walk straight ahead thinking that it’s a clear passage ahead and you can just walk through easily. But then, you only bang into a crystal-clear glass penal. That is painful. But what if you were to bang not once, not twice, but three times in a row?

This is what happened with a girl who was trying to go out and as she walked towards the exit she banged into the glass penal thrice before finding her way out.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by cctv ediots 📷 @cctv_videos 😳😳😳.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It does have a pinch of humour albeit with slapstick comedy. Nevertheless, it is very important that steps a taken to avoid these kinds of mishaps so that nobody gets seriously or even a little bit injured.

These transparent glass panels should have some kind of marking or indicator so that people can see these panels from a distance and avoid getting hit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.