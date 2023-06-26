Home

Teen Sisters Thrash Molester On Ahmedabad Road In Viral Video

Viral Video: In the viral clip, the accused man can be seen lying on the ground while one of the girls thrashes him, while the other teenager can be seen arguing with the onlookers around them.

Girls Thrash Molester in Ahmedabad | Photo: Twitter @sanjanausd08

Ahmedabad: Fed up with eve-teasing, a 17-year-old girl from Odisha’s Behrampur took matters into her own hands and, with the help of her elder sister, thrashed a molester in public in Ahmedabad. Now, the video of these two sisters is going viral on the internet like wildfire. In the viral clip, the accused man can be seen lying on the ground while one of the girls thrashes him, while the other can be seen arguing with the onlookers around them.

The accused man blocked the girl’s path and grabbed her hand on Friday morning. The girl’s 19-year-old elder sister, who was waiting nearby, rushed in, and both of them thrashed the man, reported Times Now.

Later, their fellow students came to help the girls and also attacked the man.

Video In Which Girls Can Be Seen Thrashing Molester

#Ahmedabad: 2 teen sisters confront a molester. They fought him off when the man tried to molest the school going girl. pic.twitter.com/yeGQCo49pK — sanjana (she/her) (@sanjanausd08) June 24, 2023

As per the complaint filed by the victims, the girls’ mother received a call after they left for school and college. The caller informed her that both girls had apprehended a man who had been stalking her younger daughter.

“When my younger daughter was going to school on her bicycle at 6:45 am on Thursday, Vijay Sarkate forcibly held her hand and tried to give her a gift. When she refused to accept it, he put the gift in her bag and forcibly kissed and molested her. My daughter returned home and cried a lot,” explained the mother of the girls.

According to CID (crime) data, a total of 1,695 girls have allegedly been molested in Ahmedabad city between January 1, 2013, and April 20, 2023.

A case has been registered at Kagdapith police, and the accused has reportedly been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

