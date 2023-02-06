Home

Girl And Boy Brutalise Puppy To Extremes, Netizens Are Infuriated: Disgusting Video Surfaces

Viral Video: Animals make our lives so much more beautiful and comfortable that we are able to overcome most of the problems we are facing. Their selfless, unconditional love is a blessing from above. Having dogs, cats, or birds as pets works as a stress buster and it has been proven by many studies. There are instances of availing the services of animals in treating the most acute illnesses. What’s more, animal babies are so adorable and playful that you can watch their antics for hours. As humans, we should show compassion and kindness to them. but sometimes we witness very disturbing scenes of cruelty to animals that makes our blood boil. And if the victim is a baby, then it is beyond infuriating.

One video is going viral on social media showing a boy and a girl holding a puppy from either end and swinging it like it is a dead object. The girl and the boy take turns to brutalise the poor baby by hanging it upside down and to scare away monkeys. The video is shared on Twitter by @AwanishSharan with the caption, “जानवर कौन ??? (who’s the animal).”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED GIVEN THE BRUTALITY OF THE CONTENT

The video has enraged the netizens who have expressed their disgust over the act.

