Roebuck: Panic ensued in a Gable Middle School in US' Roebuck, after a student admitted to bringing a large knife to school and threatened to use it on her ex-boyfriend. The shocking incident happened on Monday around 12:30 p.m when a deputy at the school was approached by a parent who said that he had received a text message from his daughter about the knife. The woman told the deputy that her daughter received texts about the girl having a knife and threatening to stab her nephew, WYFF reported.

Responding to the text, the girl was questioned by school authorities, following which she pulled a large knife from her hoodie pocket and placed it on a desk. The student told deputies that she threatened to stab her ex-boyfriend with the knife, according to the report. It is being said that the two had been boyfriend/girlfriend and had recently broken up.

After her confession, deputies charged the child with carrying a weapon on school property and released her to her mother’s custody.

Meanwhile, Spartanburg School District Six officials released a statement to parents and students, as reported by Fox Carolina.

”Good afternoon. We would like to make you aware of a situation handled at Gable Middle School this morning. A parent informed us that a student was bringing a kitchen knife to school today to threaten another student. We immediately notified law enforcement to begin an investigation. After being questioned, the student admitted to having the kitchen knife, and has now been charged. Safety is indeed a team effort, and we greatly appreciate the parent who came forward. As always, if you hear something or see something that may be a security concern, please be sure to let us know. Have a great afternoon, and thank you for helping us keep our schools safe.,” the statement read.