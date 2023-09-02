Home

Girl Changes Her English Accent To Match Different Countries In A Blink: Watch

The girl switches from one accent to the other in a wink very easily from American to Australian to French to Russian to Macedonian to Indian and more.

The girl nailed it like anything.

Girl’s English Accents: So many people out there visit other countries for various reasons like a job, business, holiday, or an excursion. Once you land in that country, communicating gets difficult, especially in English as the accents are very different from place to place while most of the time those who are travelling attend special classes to get a grasp of their destination’s accent.

Look at the girl in the video here who switches from one accent to the other in a wink very easily from American to Australian to French to Russian to Macedonian to Indian and more.

Watch The Video Here

Amazing! She adapts her English accents to match different countries IG: thelanguageblondie pic.twitter.com/Z7h3nl7rJN — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 2, 2023

The video is shared on X by Tansu YEĞEN @TansuYegen with the caption: “Amazing! She adapts her English accents to match different countries IG: thelanguageblondie”.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

tank @TouchRoathy: I like the girls. She is smart

Food and Travel @em3dia: Very smart indeed!

DianaLaCazadora @DianaLaCazadora: Amazing! She’s very talented. This girl probably also has a very good musical ear…or I guess she must be a musician.

Maximus @Maciamo: I can do that too in over 10 languages and at least 5 native English accents.

Ding @DingDaVinci: She is unreal

Henrik Bentzen @hben61jul: Amazeing. But let her please talk a littel longer and do not interrupt her every 3. sek.

io @ant0nill0s: @luciana_saco I bet you’ll love it

Tunde Ososanya @TundeOsosanya: She killed it!

Food and Travel @em3dia: That’s an incredible talent to be able to mimic this many accents

Ravi Rana @RaviRRana: Mind Blowing!

D’Angelo Russell@LakersFanBruh: Badass

Poetic⚖️Justice @poeticLove2023: She’s good ❤️

Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT @svmbaekohau: Awesome! ✅

James O’Neill @JamesON50505097: Wow, impressive!

BAYAN @BayanRose84:

Bob B @KingNothing_eth: Damn she’s really good!

Alpesh Patel @alpeshtwitting: Nice. Btw, within india there are 89 different accents of English!!

Anshuman Dewan @AshDewan22: The Indian version is not very close…

Sengupta F @sseng22: Hahaha…you are so Good!! Only wish you spoke a little bit more in each dialect to really appreciate and enjoy the subtle(and sometimes not so subtle!) Nuances that you bring up oh so beautifully… you are amazing young lady..

Suraj Serigar @SurajSerigar: you missed “… basically…” In Indian version:p

AJ @19AJR: India accent stereotype is sad and unfunny. Trust me we don’t speak like that.

Wanderlust @wanderlust1587: One can’t ignore India any more. From Space to Sea, Technology to Trade, Cuisine to Culture, History to Heritage, you name it, we are there everywhere with pride, honour & respect, all by our hard work, endeavour & skills. BTW wonderful video, nice compilation. #JaiHind

Priyanka Rathee @PriyankaRathee5: And it was more of a South Indian accent

