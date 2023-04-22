Top Recommended Stories

Girl Displays ‘Magic Of Science’ Using Candle And Lighter: Watch

This is really interesting and intriguing at the same time.

Published: April 22, 2023 2:59 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Science lessons and experiments are nothing less than magical.

Viral Video: Science is an amazing subject. It has so many aspects to it that every aspect tells a different and interesting story. Science lessons and experiments are nothing less than magical as the girl in this video shows us.

The girl puts off a burning candle and lights up a lighter and places it above the candle in such a way that it touches the vapours stemming from the wick. Within moments the extinguished candle gets lit up without the ignited lighter touching it. In fact, the lighter is about 6-7 inches above the wick.

The video is shared on Twitter by Today i Learned @TechnologyVide0 with the caption, “The magic of physics and chemistry.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is really interesting and intriguing at the same time. Even I am wondering how it happened!

The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.

 Osman010784  @OsmanOk84: Is this real?

Hazrat Bilal @Hazrat_Bilal_07: How it possible

Alain Mathyi @AlainMathyi: I’m gonna try this to!

Nawaf @nx_na9m: The only magic is her holding the lighter like that for 5 seconds

Grumpy Dad @cmaulsby: Yes it’s real …. It has to happen RIGHT after you blow our the candle. The wax is vaporized and those vapors are whats being lit.  🤙🤙👊🤙”

Grant Cohen @GrantCohen: Anyone that smokes knows she burned her thumb right there

Beststrikeo @beststrikeo: wai what 😱

Klawsy @Klawsy: OMFG!! I’m so trying this!!!

Mahadev @lord__mahadev: You shluld see the science of smoking earth then sparking it

மெர்லின் லிசியா @LisyaMerlin: Wow 😀

