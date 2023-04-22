Girl Displays ‘Magic Of Science’ Using Candle And Lighter: Watch
This is really interesting and intriguing at the same time.
Viral Video: Science is an amazing subject. It has so many aspects to it that every aspect tells a different and interesting story. Science lessons and experiments are nothing less than magical as the girl in this video shows us.
The girl puts off a burning candle and lights up a lighter and places it above the candle in such a way that it touches the vapours stemming from the wick. Within moments the extinguished candle gets lit up without the ignited lighter touching it. In fact, the lighter is about 6-7 inches above the wick.
The video is shared on Twitter by Today i Learned @TechnologyVide0 with the caption, “The magic of physics and chemistry.”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
The magic of physics and chemistry. pic.twitter.com/xpoW2u86kK
— Today i Learned (@TechnologyVide0) April 21, 2023
The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few with you.
Osman010784 @OsmanOk84: Is this real?
Hazrat Bilal @Hazrat_Bilal_07: How it possible
Alain Mathyi @AlainMathyi: I’m gonna try this to!
Nawaf @nx_na9m: The only magic is her holding the lighter like that for 5 seconds
Grumpy Dad @cmaulsby: Yes it’s real …. It has to happen RIGHT after you blow our the candle. The wax is vaporized and those vapors are whats being lit. 🤙🤙👊🤙”
Grant Cohen @GrantCohen: Anyone that smokes knows she burned her thumb right there
Beststrikeo @beststrikeo: wai what 😱
Klawsy @Klawsy: OMFG!! I’m so trying this!!!
Mahadev @lord__mahadev: You shluld see the science of smoking earth then sparking it
மெர்லின் லிசியா @LisyaMerlin: Wow 😀
