A hilarious video is going viral on the internet where an eight-year-old girl does a spot-on impression of her mom when she works from home. Just like her during WFH, the girl pretended to juggle phone calls, Zoom meetings and motherhood. The video is striking chords with millions of parents who have been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has now crossed 15 million views on LinkedIn.

Collen Chulis of Charlottesville, Virginia, US shared the video of her daughter Adelle impersonating her while sitting in her home office.

In the video, the eight-year-old can be seen pretending to work on her mother's desk in a relatable way. She then receives a pretend call on the phone and takes a notepad to write down important instructions, how she often sees her mother do. Adelle imitates how her mom behaves when the kids suddenly enter the room while she's on the phone or in a zoom meeting. She tries to keep the kids quiet by whispering or snapping her fingers at them.

Chulis has been working from home since the start of the pandemic. Her three kids, Adelle (8), Luke (10), and Declan (6), are all attending school through hybrid learning.

“My 8-year-old daughter asked me last night if she could do an impression of me. I wasn’t sure what to expect. This was the first and only take. I figured many of you might relate (and laugh) with the snapping and the multi-tasking. Covid changed a lot of things this past year and this has been a lot of my reality (sic),” Chulis wrote on her LinkedIn post.

Watch the viral video below:

A few days later when the video went viral, she tweeted saying, “Crazy – I posted a silly video of my daughter imitating me working on linked in and have 5M+ views 2 days later #workfromhome”.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

Hysterical and going on in many households these days! — Mari Oda (@_marioda) April 19, 2021

the snapping of the fingers is spot on LOL! — Moraima Garcia (@Moraimag) April 20, 2021

And a star is born. There is no stopping her now!! — Karen M (@KareMurn) April 20, 2021

just brilliant — JennyTheM©ENFP-T #BirthLeadership (@JennytheM) April 21, 2021