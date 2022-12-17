Girl Makes What I Eat In A Day Vlog On Father’s Shraadh, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Speechless. Watch

Netizens have shared videos of their reactions to the viral video as well, where they were just left speechless.

VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL’S WHAT I EAT IN A DAY VLOG ON FATHER’S SHRAADH

Viral Video Today: An Indian girl’s ‘What I eat in a day’ vlog has gone viral as she filmed it on the day of her late father’s shraadh, which is a Hindu ritual that one performs to pay homage to one’s ancestors and late parents. The clip was originally shared by Rowhi Rai on YouTube but is now being shared on all social media platforms. Netizens have shared videos of their reactions to the viral video as well, where they were just left speechless. “I’m traumatised,” the user ‘@dearchappal’ captioned the video, which has received over 187k views.

In the YouTube Short, the girl can be seen telling viewers what she eats on her father’s shradh. She showed a clip of pooja being performed for her late father saying that it takes place every year. Rowhi mentioned that she can only have one meal with salt and oil on the day of the ritual, but can eat something sweet as well.

She then goes on to show her meals, oatmeal loaded with dry fruits that she had ordered for breakfast and called it “yummy” and rated it an eight out of ten. Later in the video, she described what she ate for lunch, which was “methi paranthas with aloo ki subzi” and rated it ten out of ten because it was made by her mother. In the end, she goes to cafe and orders pink lemonade.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL’S WHAT I EAT IN A DAY VLOG ON FATHER’S SHRAADH:

Netizens were shocked at the girl acting in an insensitive and disrespectful way on the day to remember her father who has passed away. A lot of Twitter expressed their opinions about the girl’s vlog but most did not know how to react. “This has to be some weird dark humor parody, right? Please tell me it’s fake,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I had my hand on my mouth the ENTIRE time.” A third user wrote, “Aajkal k bache.”