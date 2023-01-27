Top Recommended Stories
Girl Riding Heavy Motorbike Shakes It For Fun, What Happens Next Is Not Less Than Disaster | Watch Viral Video
Riding a heavy motorbike is one such activity that requires a lot of expertise and a sense of responsibility.
Viral Video: There is a very fine line between skill and stupidity and some people just don’t seem to understand this simple yet important point. As a result, they end up doing things that can be best termed as a disaster, and in the process they themselves get hurt and many times end up hurting others. Riding a heavy motorbike is one such activity that requires a lot of expertise and a sense of responsibility. But we have people around who try to flaunt their styles while riding this wonderful piece of machinery.
A video depicting one of the rides is going viral on social media. The video shows a young woman riding a heavy motorcycle. She waves at the cameraperson who is moving beside her. She is smiling, suggesting that she is enjoying the ride. Then, she starts shaking the bike and within no time loses her balance and falls down on the left side while the bike skids ahead by a few feet. The video has been viewed more than 10 lakh times.
That was a close call given the speed and weight of the motorcycle.
