Hamirpur: Parents of a 19-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur have knocked the doors of police after the teenager reportedly fled from her home with cash and jewellery, just 15 days before her wedding. According to a report by News 18, the teenager was a massive fan of singer and rapper Guru Randhawa and was in love with a youth who claimed to be the singer's friend.

The incident happened on June 19, when the family members found a note that she left before fleeing. The note read, “Mai ghar chor ke ja rahi hoon”. Unable to establish her whereabouts, father of the girl lodged a missing complaint the very same evening at Barsar police station in Hamirpur. He also he mentioned in his complaint that his daughter fled with cash over Rs 50,000 and expensive jewellery, At the station, cops matched the handwriting to the notebooks in the girl’s room and confirmed that the note was penned by her.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family has pinned the blame on Randhawa. Her father told the police that his daughter was a huge fan of Guru Randhawa and she even had her own account on Twitter where she retweeted all his tweets. He further said that she met a man on Twitter, who claimed to be Randhawa’s friend. The family now suspects that this friend might have lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a career in acting.