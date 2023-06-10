Home

Girl Student Writes Apology Note For Playing Music While Bathing in Hostel

The image shows the student holding the apology note. (Reddit/@bheemanreghu)

Educational institutions have their own rules and regulations to maintain discipline among students, but sometimes certain schools and colleges take these restrictions to the next level, making students’ lives even more difficult.

A similar incident has emerged from Kerala, where a student was compelled to surrender her smartphone after being caught listening to music while taking a shower. A viral Reddit post claimed that the girl was required to write an apology letter for playing music in a hostel washroom while bathing.

The Reddit post, titled “An apology letter for listening to music – Amal Jyothi College of Engineering,” featured a picture of the girl holding an apology letter.

“I sincerely apologise for hearing songs in my phone while having bath and this won’t happen again. I kindly request you to return my phone as I have important works and project to complete,” the girl wrote in the letter.

The post was shared on Reddit by user named @bheemanreghu two days back and since being shared the post has accumulated over 1,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing.

The Reddit post also sparked user comments, allowing them to share their thoughts in the comment section. Many users expressed their disagreement with the institution’s stringent regulations, while others were impressed by the student’s handwriting.

“I think that’s taking a bit far,” commented a Reddit user.

“The handwriting is dope,” joked the second user.

“Is this like an actual rule in hostels? To not listen to music while taking a bath?” commented the third user.

“Me scrolling through this post in class,” wrote a fourth.

“I hail from Vimal Jyothi.. I can totally relate to this we had a fine for laughing. Dude at least you were listening to music.. I got a fine for using the toilet at i guess around 8 or 9pm as it was study time . This is no longer a joke and unlike medical students our strikes never get much reach. Soon classes will start and exams will come, our beloved media will no longer will be interested. This girls needs justice.. no one will take away their lives just like that,” a user shared an incident.

“This. My mother said colleges need to be strict even after hearing the Amal Jyoti incident. Colleges are just catering to parents demands,” another commented.

