Girl Tries To Show Her Chair Balancing Skills And Then This Happens, Gets Roasted | Watch Viral Video

The video shows a girl doing the chair balancing act.

Viral Video: Almost all of us want to share with others what we believe is our special trait or talent and for that, we use different mediums like a stage, theatre, stand-up, or one on one in a group. It feels so good and rewarding when people praise you, even if they are pretending and we know about it. There used to be a time when mediums to share were limited. Social media and easy access to affordable gadgets have provided us with many choices to showcase or show off what we want.

You can teach a recipe for a dish that you think will be a nig hit with the audience. You can also put up some comic act for the audience to enjoy, share some photography tricks, or flaunt the latest dance move you have learned.

This is what the viral video is all about. The video shows a girl doing the chair balancing act. There are two chairs, one placed behind the other. She steps on the first one and tilts it to get on the other one. So far so good. She tilts the chair easily but as she is about to get down safely, it just goes awry.

The video is shared on Instagram by memecentral.teb with the caption, “papa ki pari udne ki tayyari kar rahi thi (papa’s girl was preparing to fly).

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES KI DUKAN 🔥 (@memecentral.teb)

That is okay because this girl is making an attempt to learn or maybe she has learned this balancing act and for whatever reason, she is not able to give a smooth, desired ending to it. But that doesn’t mean that she should be trolled and made fun of.

As you can see the comments section is full of stupid, vulgar remarks.

Sharing a few with you.

musicx_ak, “Road sambhal ke cross kare 😂 warna ese hadse hone ke sambhavna hain”

raman_xy, “Thanks for entertaining us 😂”

amar95701, “ZEBRA CROSSING में दर्दनाक हादसा 😂”

sanket_khairnar2682, “Papa ki Pari crash hogyi khatam tata good bye 😂😂😂😂”

rishabh__singh_official, “areee arre didi ye to hona hi thaa😂😂”

its_dheerajpandit_08_27, “Papa ki pari udte hi giri 😂”

